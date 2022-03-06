Love Island stars Jess Shears and Dom Lever announce they’re expecting their second child

Love Island stars Jess Shears and Dom Lever have announced they’re expecting their second child together.

The couple met on the popular reality show in 2017, and tied the knot in Mykonos the following year.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet pregnancy announcement video, Dom wrote: “Our family is growing 👶🏼”

Jess also shared the news with her followers, debuting her baby bump in a photo with her son.

She wrote: “Another one to love 🤍👼🏽 baby boy no.2 due in June.”

Jess and Dom welcomed their first child back in 2019 – a son whose name they have not yet revealed.

