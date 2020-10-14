Love Island stars Jack Fincham and Laura Anderson make a pact to get MARRIED

The reality stars have been close friends since they appeared on the show in 2018

Love Island stars Jack Fincham and Laura Anderson have made a pact to get married, if they’re both still single at the age of 40.

During their appearance on Love Island: What Happened Next, which airs tonight on ITV2, the reality stars reunited with fellow islander Dr Alex George for a picnic in the park.

As they chatted about their time on the show, Alex questioned whether romance could ever blossom between Jack and Laura.

Jack responded: “You see me and Laura right? We are such good friends. Honestly I love her to death right I talk to her at least a couple of times a week.”

“So I will tell you what I will do Laura. Let’s make a pact. If we are both not married by the time we are 40 we will get married.”

Alex then asked if they’re going to “stay single” now they have the pact in place.

Laura, who recently split from her boyfriend Tom Brazier, laughed: “I probably will you know!”

Jack then joked, “She asked me out on a date once,” and Laura replied: “That is totally not true!”

Love Island: What Happened Next airs on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV2.