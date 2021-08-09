Love Island stars Hugo and Amy have awkward reunion after dumping

Amy slammed Hugo for being "fake" and "wasting her time"...

Hugo Hammond and Amy Day had an awkward reunion on Love Island’s Aftersun.

The couple, who met in Casa Amor, were dumped from the show last week by their fellow Islanders.

The pair’s post-exit interview caused serious drama between them, after Hugo branded his love life in the villa “tragic”.

Sam, Clarisse, Hugo and Amy have said goodbye to the island 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lqC7jj1mmV — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 5, 2021

During Sunday’s episode of Aftersun, Amy slammed Hugo for being “fake” and “wasting her time”.

She said: “‘I thought there was something there. We leave the villa, and you just flipped and friend-zoned me. You’ve come across quite fake now.”

Hugo defended himself, saying: “We had the chat in there about how we had come to a cross road on our journey and I think that was clear to both of us but apparently not.”

Amy clapped back, saying: “I wasn’t part of that conversation. That was massively lost in communication.”

When Hugo laughed off the response, an unimpressed Amy said: “You’re so patronising, why are you laughing? This isn’t funny.”

Speaking to host Laura Whitmore via video chat, Hugo claimed that him and Amy’s romance was your “typical lad’s holiday” and when they returned to the main villa that it wasn’t the same.

Amy said she was delighted to be “out and away from Hugo”, adding: “Hugo’s just terrible with women.”

When asked what her biggest regret in the villa was, Amy replied: “I regret sticking with Hugo.”

Hugo hit back, saying: “Amy’s clearly got some opinion. But people are forgetting Amy chose to stay in Tyler’s bed on night one, so she wasn’t into me from the start and I just felt like a green card into the villa.”

Love Island continues tonight on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player at 9pm.