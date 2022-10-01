Love Island stars hint they’re close to getting engaged

Love Island stars Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri have hinted that they’re close to getting engaged.

The couple placed fourth on the 2022 series of the hit dating show.

Tasha has since landed three lavish six-figure brand deals as eBay’s first pre-loved fashion ambassador, as well as a UK ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, and has launched a collection with SIMMI London.

Tasha and Andrew attended Thorpe Park Resort’s 21st birthday celebration for its spooktacular Friday nights on Thursday night.

A source told The Sun: “Tasha and Andrew were like true love birds – they couldn’t stop kissing and holding hands. People were asking how long before Andrew popped the question.”

“He smiled and said: ‘hopefully not too long now,’ and Tasha just giggled and blushed.”

The news comes after Tasha and Andrew were jokingly looking at wedding venues during their spa break last week.

In a YouTube video, the couple took a stroll around the stunning hotel gardens and the dancer said: “So we are going for a little walk around the gardens.”

She then teased Andrew, saying: “It’s a perfect day for a wedding!”

The Love Island 2022 finalists recently moved into their first home together, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in London.