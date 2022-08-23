Love Island stars Faye Winter and Teddy Soares spark split rumours

Love Island stars Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have sparked split rumours.

The couple found love and fame on the 2021 series of the hit dating show, and they moved in together shortly afterwards.

Eagled-eyed fans have noticed that the reality stars haven’t posted together since June, and have not liked or commented on each other’s recent Instagram posts.

Faye has also been spending a lot of time in her hometown of Devon recently instead of at her and Teddy’s home in Manchester, fueling the split speculation.

One fan commented on social media: “Really worried that they’ve broken up . Will be sad if/when they confirm it but hopefully not.”

Another wrote: “I swear if Teddy & Faye break up I’m no longer going to believe in love,” while someone else added: “It is so obvious teddy and faye have split.”

Goss.ie have contacted Faye and Teddy’s reps for comment.

