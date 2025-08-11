Love Island stars Emily Moran and Ciaran Davies fuel dating rumours with ‘coincidental’ social media posts

Love Island stars Emily Moran and Ciaran Davies have fuelled dating rumours with a set of “coincidental” social media posts.

Following her exit from the Love Island villa, many fans noticed season 11 runner-up Ciaran Davies had been showing support for the star, commenting on her social media.

The pair have further sparked romance rumours since then, with a set of “coincidental photos” from the same bar in Cardiff.

Around 9 p.m, Ciaran shared a photo, which shows a bright pink Barbie-style car, and around 10 p.m, Emily shared a nearly identical photo.

Taking to Reddit, fans discussed the identical photos and the possibility of a budding romance with the pair, with one citing the social media posts and writing: “Definitely not a coincidence!”

Another wrote: “I feel like this is a perfect pairing,” while a third said: “These two photos are such a giveaway!”

The Sun had previously reported that there was a spark between the pair after Emily was dumped from the villa.

The source said: “Ciaran initially approached Emily when she left the show just to congratulate her and stuff on how she was and handled herself on the show towards the end, which got them to talking.”

“Both have been getting to know each other on a more romantic level and they’re looking to see how things go.”

The source added that at the moment, since coming out of the villa, Emily is “taking every opportunity she can.”

The source noted that Ciaran is “absolutely fine,” with her focusing on making a name for herself as “that’s what everyone does when they get out.”

The source continued: “Emily has no intention of moving back to Australia as of yet as she’s focused on her work and recent brand deals here in the UK.”

“But maybe who’s to say that something romantically might also sway her decision to stay in the UK.”

“Apparently, she has something big on the horizon with some brand,” the source continued.