Love Island stars Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde’s relationship ‘hanging on by a thread’ after ‘secret split’

A new report has claimed Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde’s relationship is “hanging on by a thread”.

The couple struck up a romance on Love Island this summer, and finished in third place during the series finale.

Since then, the reality stars have been inseparable – and recently confirmed they were ready to take their relationship to the next level and move in together.

MailOnline has now reported that Ella and Tyrique recently split in secret after their long-distance relationship became too much to handle.

The Love Island stars have allegedly rekindled their romance in a last attempt to make their relationship work.

Sources have told the publication it’s “unlikely” their romance will withstand the test of time although they’re trying.

An insider said: “Ella and Ty split in secret but got back together and it’s been like that for a few weeks now, they are very on and off.”

“Viewers saw how the dynamic between them can often be fiery and it’s been no different since they left Love Island.”

“This is the first time Ty has been in a relationship and often Ella can feel let down… she expects a lot from him, and he hasn’t been delivering.”

“Then there’s the distance, Ella still lives in Scotland and Ty is in Essex with his family so spending quality time with each other can be tricky.”

“Ella has also been traveling back and forth to Los Angeles thanks to her modelling work and ambassador deal with PrettyLittleThing.”

“They’re trying everything they can to make it work but the romance currently hangs by a thread.”

Goss.ie has reached out to Ella and Tyrique’s reps for comment.