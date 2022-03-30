Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran’s relationship ‘on the rocks’ – eight months after leaving the Love Island villa

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran’s relationship is reportedly on the rocks, just eight months after they left the Love Island villa.

According to The Sun, the reality stars are struggling to make things work in the real world, after coming in second place on the dating show last summer.

The source told the publication: “Chloe and Toby really love each other but their relationship has come under some strain in recent weeks.”

“They are both really busy with work, so they haven’t seen as much of each other, and there is the added pressure of transferring a reality TV romance into everyday life. It’s not easy,” the insider added.

“They are still talking regularly and hoping to work things out. It’s encouraging that they are communicating and who knows, perhaps taking a bit of time apart will make them much stronger in the end?”

“Only time will tell, but neither of them wants to admit defeat. They don’t want people to see their romance as another reality TV casualty, because they’ve always been the real deal as a couple.”

The pair recently sparked split rumours on social media, as they haven’t been seen together in weeks.

The couple also haven’t posted each other on social media for a while – leading fans to believe they’ve broken up.

The split rumours have been circulating on Reddit and Twitter over the past few days, but Chloe and Toby are yet to address the speculation.

Goss.ie has also reached out to both their reps for a comment, but we’re yet to hear back.

Reddit is saying chloe and Toby possibly are done noooo please they’re my fav couple from their season 😭😭 #LoveIsland — 🌹💍 (@bachisland_) March 23, 2022

Three months after they left the villa, Chloe and Toby moved in together, and regularly shared snaps from their new home on Instagram.

When they first moved in, the reality stars shared a sweet snap of them in their kitchen having a glass of champagne.

They captioned the post: “Cheers to us finally moving in 😢🥰.”