Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt tie the knot in front of celeb pals

The couple met on the popular dating show back in 2017

Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt tie the knot in...

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt tied the knot in front of a host of their celebrity friends today.

The couple met on Love Island back in 2017, and have since welcomed a daughter named Nell.

Jamie’s pal Jake Quickenden was the first to share photos from the occasion on Instagram this evening, showing Camilla looking incredible in a fit and flare wedding dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake (@jakequickenden14)

He captioned the post: “Wonderful day, and such a beautiful ceremony. You scrub up @jamiejewitt_ and @camillathurlow you look incredible.”

The happy couple posed alongside Jake and his fiancée Sophie Church in the photos, as well as Marcel Somerville and his partner Rebecca.

Camilla and Jamie appeared on Love Island with Marcel in 2017, and have been close friends ever since.

Jamie proposed to Camilla on February 19 by dressing their baby daughter Nell in a personalised baby grow which read: “Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow)

Announcing her engagement news at the time, Camilla wrote: “The most perfect ring that only the person who knows me the very best would be able to design for me ❤️.”

“@jamiejewitt_ only you could totally surprise me and at the same time be exactly the wonderful person I know and love.”

“What a perfect evening with these two, my future husband and our darling Nell.”