Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt announce their engagement

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have announced their engagement in the sweetest way.
The couple met on the 2017 series of Love Island, and have since welcomed a daughter together.
Three months after the birth of their baby girl Nell, Jamie proposed to Camilla during a quiet evening at home on Friday night.
Announcing the news on Instagram, Camilla shared a photo of them and their daughter, who was wearing a baby grow that said: “Mummy will you marry my daddy?”
She captioned the post: “The most perfect ring that only the person who knows me the very best would be able to design for me ❤️.”
“@jamiejewitt_ only you could totally surprise me and at the same time be exactly the wonderful person I know and love.”
“What a perfect evening with these two, my future husband and our darling Nell,” she added.