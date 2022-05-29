Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt announce the birth of their second child

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have announced the birth of their second child.

The couple, who met on the hit dating show in 2017, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Saturday evening.

Announcing the birth of their daughter in a joint post, the reality stars wrote: “Our beautiful early bird Nora Belle Jewitt 🐣🥰 born 27th May 2022, a sister for our gorgeous little Nell Sophia ♥️”

Camilla and Jamie welcomed their first daughter Nell in October 2020, and the couple tied the knot in September 2021 in front of family and friends at Gosfield Hall in Essex.

Jamie proposed to Camilla on February 19 by dressing their daughter Nell in a personalised baby grow which read: “Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?”

Announcing her engagement news at the time, Camilla wrote: “The most perfect ring that only the person who knows me the very best would be able to design for me ❤️.”

“@jamiejewitt_ only you could totally surprise me and at the same time be exactly the wonderful person I know and love.”

“What a perfect evening with these two, my future husband and our darling Nell.”

The reality stars tied the knot sevens months later in front of a host of their celebrity friends.