Love Island stars ‘bombarded with death threats’ after travelling to Dubai during pandemic

A host of Love Island stars have been bombarded with death threats, after jetting to Dubai amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past few months, a number of reality stars and influencers have been slammed for travelling to the UAE, despite rises cases of Covid-19 across the world.

An agent of one of the celebrities has since revealed how they’re suffering the consequences of their actions.

Speaking to The Mirror, they said: “We manage their social media accounts and I’ve seen a number of death threats in direct messages.”

“It’s been relentless. We warned them not to travel abroad while a lot of the nation is under severe restrictions as it’s a terrible look, but they ignored it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER ROSE (@amberrosegill)

In recent months, some stars have claimed they needed to travel to Dubai for “work”, but the agent explained that the term has been used very loosely.

“A lot of what constitutes work for them is doing vlogs or posting Instagram shots advertising diet drinks,” they said.

“It’s work but in a very loose sense. But it’s enough to allow them to travel – the free hotels offered in return for publicity are doubtless a nice perk too.”

“But it has gone down like a lead balloon with their fans, and you have to wonder if it’s really worth it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Harrison (@georgialouiseharrison)

A number of Love Island stars have travelled to Dubai over the past few months – including Amber Gill, Laura Anderson, Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Maura Higgins, Georgia Harrison, and Gabby Allen, to name a few.

The news comes after Laura Anderson responded to backlash earlier this week, after she complained about gyms being closed alongside a bikini snap of her in Dubai.

The 31-year-old was heavily criticised in the comment section, with many pointing out she had travelled abroad despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in the UK.

One follower wrote: “You’re moaning that you miss the gym while you’re sat in a bikini in Dubai with no idea what the current lockdown is like in the UK. So distasteful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAURA ANDERSON (@lauraanderson1x)

A second user commented: “Why are you complaining when you are somewhere where you can go to the gym?”

Another penned: “You’re very lucky that’s all you’re worried about I haven’t see my kids or grandkids in weeks. People losing their loved ones. Be grateful for what you have and think of others at this hard time.”

Laura took to her Instagram Stories following the backlash, writing: “Does anyone else just feel like they can’t do right from wrong sometimes?”

“And that you’re constantly being judged. It doesn’t matter if you have a heart of gold, try to work your arse off but still feel like you’re getting it wrong. Sorry to be negative. My anxiety is through the roof today.”

The reality star went on to thank her supporters, saying their kind messages “really help her deal with days like this.”