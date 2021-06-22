Love Island stars Amber Gill and Kem Cetinay to front new mental health series

The former beauty technician and barber will invite famous friends to their salon to talk

Love Island stars Amber Gill and Kem Cetinay are set to front a new mental health series.

The six-part ITV2 series called ‘The Full Treatment’ will see the duo chat to a series of stars while giving them makeovers.

Kem, who is a trained barber, will be cutting hair for I’m A Celeb’s Jordan North, Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing and Ibiza Weekender’s David Potts.

Amber, who is a qualified musician, will be chatting over a mani/pedi with fellow Love Islander Montana Brown, singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes and Apocalypse Wow host Donna Preston.

The show is in partnership with wellbeing charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), and hopes to open up the conversation around mental health.

Susie Braun, Head of Strategy and Communication ITV Social Purpose, said: “The Full Treatment showcases how entertaining content can also have a positive impact.”

“At ITV we’ve set out to normalise proactively looking after our mental wellbeing – we hope a funny, down-to-earth chat about how to manage your mood with Kem, Amber and the guests will help viewers think about what they can do when life gets tough.”

Simon Gunning, CEO for CALM, added: “It’s clear that things are tough for young people right now. In the past 12 months alone, the CALM website has seen an 100% increase in young people seeking support and advice on a whole range of issues – from relationships and loneliness through to anxiety and fear of failure. ” “The Full Treatment aims to make it ok to talk about some of the not-so-easy parts of life – the stuff that goes on behind the camera. Through entertaining and authentic personal stories, we hope young people will discover new ways to deal with the ups and downs of whatever they’re going through, and seek support when they need it.” Ad It comes after ITV published its duty of care protocols ahead of the new season of Love Island. Bosses made huge changes to their duty of care processes back in 2019, following the deaths of two former contestants. The popular reality show came under fire that year, after former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis sadly took their own lives. The newly improved welfare plans detail the support participants will receive before, during and after filming. This year’s contestants will be offered “a minimum of eight therapy sessions” after the show, and will receive training on the impact of social media. You can read more about Love Island’s duty of care processes here.