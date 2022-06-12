Love Island stars Alex and Olivia Bowen announce the birth of their first child

Alex and Olivia Bowen have announced the birth of their first child.

The couple, who met on the 2016 series of Love Island, took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share sweet snaps with their newborn son.

Alex wrote: “Abel Jacob Bowen, but you can call him AJ… The day our lives changed for the better 10/06/22.”

Olivia added: “Abel Jacob Bowen. You are everything. 10/06/22.”

A host of Love Island stars rushed to the comment section to congratulate the couple, with Faye Winter writing: “Congratulations, beautiful family 🤍”

Katie Salmon commented: “Omg omg omg congratulations you two 😢💖💖💖💖”, while Jess Hayes penned: “Congratulations to you both 😍😍❤️❤️”

Alex and Olivia got married in 2018 after finding love on Love Island two years prior.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby in a post on New Year’s Day, each of them sharing a photo featuring baby-related Polaroids.

Olivia wrote: “Happy New… Baby Bowen 🥰🥺🍼”, and Alex captioned his photo: “This year we get to meet Baby Bowen ❤️”