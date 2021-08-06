Love Island star Zara McDermott lands major BBC presenting role

The reality star is set to host a new dating series

Love Island star Zara McDermott has reportedly landed a major presenting role with the BBC.

Following the success of her BBC documentary on revenge porn, the 24-year-old is set to host a new BBC Three dating show called Love In The Flesh.

A source told The Sun: “Zara is quickly becoming a real BBC darling, and following the success of her documentary earlier this year, she was approached for Love In The Flesh.”

“It will be Zara’s first time presenting a big show, but bosses think she is more than ready for it,” the insider continued.

“And because of her Love Island past, Zara knows all too well what it can be like finding love on screen.”

“Love In The Flesh follows couples who have met one another during the pandemic via a dating app. The show will put pairings who only ever talked online or over the phone into a real-life date.”

“It will all be filmed abroad and will have a Love Island vibe about it in that the surroundings will be really glamorous and romantic,” the source explained.

“Zara was thrilled when she was offered the chance to take part.”

“The travel restrictions mean the dates for filming are still a bit up in the air, but it is hoped production can start later this year.”