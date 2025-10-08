Love Island star Zach Noble ‘moves on’ with famous presenters daughter just months after split from fellow Islander

Love Island star Zach Noble has reportedly “moved on” with This Morning star Caroline Hiron’s daughter Ava, just months after splitting from fellow Islander Molly Marsh.

After a second chance at their romance, influencer Molly and personal trainer Zach decided to break up for good in July.

After splitting up seven months after the program, the couple, who placed fourth in the 2023 series, reconciled in May of last year.

However, Zach seems to have moved on with This Morning star Caroline Hirons’ daughter, Ava, following their breakup three months ago.

Ava has a big following on social media and cites her work as an actor, comedian, and athlete.

The pair have reportedly been growing closer after enjoying a string of dates.

A source told The Sun: “It’s early days, but Ava and Zach have been casually dating.”

“There was an instant spark there and they really fancy each other. Zach’s only recently out of a long-term relationship so isn’t rushing into anything serious.”

She is the daughter of Caroline Hirons, a beauty expert who frequently has her own segment on ITV’s This Morning.

Despite the reports, a spokesperson for Zach has claimed the pair are just friends, saying: “Zachariah isn’t dating her, they’re just friends.”

The reports come just days after Love Island star Messy Mitch appeared to take a swipe at close friend Zachariah Noble’s ex-girlfriend Molly Marsh.

Months on from their split, Zach has shared a roundup of snaps, including one of a huge tattoo on his back.

Taking to the comments, close friend and fellow Islander Mitch appeared to take a swipe at Molly, claiming fans were now getting to see the “real Zach.”

He wrote: “Finally get to see the real Zach 🥹❤️,” to which followers questioned what he meant, with one writing: “Have we not been seeing “the real Zach”?

In response, Mitch wrote: “no,” as Zach replied: “🤣👀”

After rumours circulated that the couple had split up because they hadn’t been posting together on social media, she officially announced the split in July.

Sharing a statement to her story, Molly wrote: “I just want to confirm the rumours. Myself and Zac have split up and are no longer together.”

“We have parted ways as friends and thank you for all your love and support of our relationship over the past two years. Molly ❤️”