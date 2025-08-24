Love Island star Yasmin reveals she and boyfriend Jamie are in ‘no rush’ to take the next step in their relationship

Love Island star Yasmin Pettet has revealed she and boyfriend Jamie are in “no rush” to take the next step in their relationship, as she shared an insight into their “close bond.”

The couple were fan favourites during their time on the show, with many praising the pair for how well they communicated with each other.

They made it all the way to the final, placing third behind Shakira and Harry, and winners Toni and Cach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin🐈‍⬛ (@yasminpettet111)

Speaking to The Sun, Yasmin praised her partner Jamie for his support following the death of her beloved cat Miaow Miaow.

“I’ve been going through grief, and Jamie will just sit there when I cry on him.”

“I’ve taken a lot of time to process my emotions, so Jamie and I haven’t been intimate yet,” Yasmin said.

She added: “He’s so patient. He’s never rushed that, because he knows it will happen at the right time.”

Fans were left devastated to learn that the Love Island stars beloved pet had passed away from cancer at the age of 11 while she was still filming the series.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Yasmin wrote: “As I’ve spoken about her on the show I’m sure a lot of you will know I have a cat called miaow miaow who’s been by my side for 11 years now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

“When I was filming Love Island I had a bad gut feeling something was off and when my mum and sister came into the villa I asked them and still felt like something was off.”

“Rightfully they didn’t tell me because I was still in the villa but after the final I called my sister and she told me that miaow miaow had cancer and died whilst I was away filming Love Island,” she confessed.

“I’m trying to be as active as I can be on socials but am taking time for myself to process this heartbreak.”

She concluded the heartbreaking post writing: “RIP to my beautiful baby girl, you were so loved and will always be in my soul.”