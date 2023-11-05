Love Island star Will Young shares update on ‘stressful’ travel nightmare with girlfriend Jessie Wynter

Will Young has shared an update on his “stressful” travel nightmare with his girlfriend Jessie Wynter.

The fan-favourite couple placed fifth on the winter 2023 series of Love Island earlier this year.

On Saturday, the TikTok farmer took to the social media platform to tell his 1.9 million followers that he and Jessie were stuck in Heathrow Airport after there was a delay in being granted visas for their trip to Canada.

In a TikTok video, shared on Sunday, Will said: “Me and my girlfriend have been waiting in the airport for six hours for our visas to be approved to Canada – and it’s been approved.”

“We literally have like 30 minutes before we need to get to the gate, otherwise we miss our second flight, so we’re rushing.”

“We’re at the desk, seeing if we can get the next flight now.”

“Jessie’s just waiting at customer support and I’ve got someone checking our passports, so I’m just gonna go get Jessie now because we can get checked in.”

Will continued: “Absolute shambles. [Check-in] is closing in five minutes and we still haven’t got a ticket.”

“We managed to do it. We’ve now got about 30 minutes to get to our flight.”

Will and Jessie eventually made it to their gate after “speed walking”, and finally boarded their plane to Canada.