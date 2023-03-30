Love Island star Tom lands HUGE deal with global brand

Tom Clare has landed a huge deal with with eBay.

The Barnsley native placed third on winter Love Island 2023 alongside his girlfriend Samie Elishi.

Announcing the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday, Tom wrote: “I’VE BEEN BUSY BEHIND THE SCENES 📸.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Clare (@tomclare__)

Tom continued: “I’m buzzing to announce that I am @ebay_uk’s next pre-loved ambassador!”

“In the villa I loved showcasing pre-loved fashion from eBay, and the number of brands available is unreal, allowing me to push my style comfort zone.”

“Excited to be taking the pre-loved conversation into menswear and I will be launching my very own pre-loved edit very soon, so watch this space guys! 🙌.”

Love Island 2022 contestant Tasha Ghouri, who became eBay’s first pre-loved ambassador last August, congratulated Tom, writing: “Congrats!! Welcome to the team 👏👏.”

Tom’s Love Island co-stars also rushed to the comments section to congratulate him on becoming an eBay pre-loved ambassador.

Will Young penned: “The boy,” and Ron Hall said: “HUGE news, Congratulations big man! 🔥.”

Meanwhile the series’ winner Kai Fagan wrote: “This is sick, congrats mate!!!”

Elsewhere, Tom told MailOnline of his news: “I’ve always been into fashion and making sure the outfits I put together look good.”

“Going into the villa I was buzzing as I knew there would be clothes in there from brands that I really love, like Reiss, Prada, Palace and COS.”

“All the boys had so much fun getting ready in the evenings, going through eBay’s pre-loved shared wardrobe and chatting about what we were going to wear.”

“I do really think wearing pre-loved gives you the chance to explore and create your own unique style – and by working with eBay I hope we can inspire more men to be more experimental in their fashion and pick pre-loved first.”

eBay’s pre-loved fashion stylist Amy Bannerman said: “Throughout the show we saw Tom constantly reaching into eBay’s pre-loved wardrobe to build his looks – he really does have a natural affinity for styling and his love of clothes is evident.”

“Tom is experimental with the pieces he chooses, and I love that he wears everything in such a relaxed way, even when he’s in more dressed up combinations.”

“We saw him wear timeless high-street brands, as well as some of the designer and vintage pieces I picked out – including a range of classic bomber jackets, vintage denim and even a few of the more statement shirts.”

“I think it’s so important that this partnership is getting men more involved in the pre-loved conversation, particularly as they tend to pick out less trend-based pieces compared to females,” Amy continued.

“I’m so excited to see Tom’s style evolve.”

Tom’s deal with eBay marks the first winter Love Island 2023 star to land a brand deal since finding fame on the show.