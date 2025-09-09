Love Island star Toby Aromolaran to ‘sign up’ for latest series for FOURTH chance at love

Love Island star Toby Aromolaran has reportedly “signed up” for the latest series for a fourth chance at love.

The 26-year-old first appeared in the villa in 2021, for the seventh season of the hit dating series.

The semi-pro footballer then went on to star on Love Island Games, before returning to the villa for Love Island: All Stars, where he placed fourth alongside Georgia Steel.

Despite his three attempts, the 26-year-old has failed to find love and has reportedly signed up to the US spin-off show Love Island Games, which is set to begin filming in Fiji in a matter of days.

A source told The Sun: “He took part in series one of Love Island Games but didn’t last long – this time he’s back and determined to make it to the final.”

“He’s out in Fiji right now and filming starts in a few days.”

The Love Island star first rose to fame on the seventh season of the UK show, where he and his partner, Chloe Burrows, placed second.

The pair continued their relationship outside the villa, but after a little over a year, they called it quits.

Following this, Toby signed up for Love Island Games, the first-ever All-Star version of the program in the United States.

The series sets out to bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second (or third) shot at love.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance meets reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

All Stars winner Gabby Allen, series 11 icon Harriett Blackmore, and recent Islander Remell Mullings are among the other UK Islanders anticipated to compete in the upcoming Games series.