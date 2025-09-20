Love Island star Toby Aromolaran returns to the show for a FOURTH chance at love

Love Island star Toby Aromolaran has returned to the show for a fourth chance at love.

The 26-year-old first appeared in the villa in 2021, for the seventh season of the hit dating series.

The semi-pro footballer then went on to star on Love Island Games, before returning to the villa for Love Island: All Stars, where he placed fourth alongside Georgia Steel.

Despite his three attempts, the 26-year-old has failed to find love and has will now appear on the US spin-off show Love Island Games.

A post shared to the official Love Island USA Instagram account confirmed the news, as it read: “British footballer @tobyaromolaran’s back on #LoveIslandGames with a vengeance!”

“How long will he kick it in the Villa this time?”

Ahead of his appearance on the series, he shared a snap of himself and fellow contestant Tyrique Hyde, writing: “You ready bro? 🏝️”

The 26-year-old is the third contestant from the British series to appear on Love Island Games 2025.

Alongside Lucinda Strafford, his childhood closest friend and series 10 star Tyrique Hyde were in the starting lineup.

The Love Island star first rose to fame on the seventh season of the UK show, where he and his partner, Chloe Burrows, placed second.

The pair continued their relationship outside the villa, but after a little over a year, they called it quits.