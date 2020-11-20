Love Island star Theo Campbell responds to claims he ‘attacked’ a woman in Dubai

The reality star is currently on holiday in Dubai

Love Island star Theo Campbell has responded to claims he “attacked” a woman during a night out in Dubai.

On Thursday night, the 29-year-old was accused of getting into a scuffle with a woman, after she tried to film him.

Shortly after the claims were made, Theo posted videos on his Instagram Story, saying: “F***ing madness. I’m gonna make a little video in a bit. As if I wanna be f**king around with some stupid little, stupid girls, are you mad?”

“But I’m gonna make a video in a bit, because I rarely do the tings they say but this time, I don’t talk, I don’t usually react to these things but ugh. These b***hes man.”

Theo spoke out after an Instagram user claimed he threatened to hit her in a series of posts shared on Thursday night.

On her Instagram Story, the woman alleged: “Theo Campbell tried to hit me tonight in Dubai because I caught him out. 29-year-old trying to hit young girls. F**king disgusting.”

The woman then filmed Theo standing at a car door, and claimed: “After this he and the escort came over and took my phone off me and throw it on the floor and tried to fight both me and my younger sister.”

She then shared another clip of Theo walking, and claimed: “Just before this he threatened to punch me in the face.”

In another post, the woman alleged: “They both attacked me for no reason…”

Goss.ie have contacted Theo’s representative for comment.