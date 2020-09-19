Love Island star Terry Walsh reveals he’s expecting a baby with his fiancée

The couple got engaged last month

Love Island star Terry Walsh has revealed he’s expecting a baby girl with his fiancée Danielle Purdy.

Danielle confirmed the exciting news by sharing a photo of them holding an ultrasound image of their baby.

She captioned the post: “The best birthday present I could ever have wished for was seeing our baby again today ☺️ so special.”

“We are absolutely over the moon to be expecting! We can’t wait to meet our little darling.”

Danielle later shared photos from their gender reveal party, where they found out they’re expecting a baby girl.

She wrote: “It’s a GIRL thank you to everyone that shared this special moment with us. Over the moon.”

Terry rose to fame on the second series of Love Island, which aired in 2016.

During his time on the show, the 32-year-old coupled up with Malin Andersson – but he caused a stir when he had sex with Emma-Jane Woodham, just three days after Malin was dumped from the island.

Unlike many of his cast mates, Terry shunned the spotlight after leaving the Love Island villa – and he proposed to his girlfriend Danielle just last month.

Danielle announced their engagement on Instagram, and wrote: Last night I said yes to becoming Mrs Walsh 💍.”

“Even though we were meant to be in Paris this weekend and this wasn’t quite what he had planned, it couldn’t of been more perfect ❤️ I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend @terry_walsh88 I love you so much ❤️.”

