Love Island star Teddy Soares shuts down Faye Winter split rumours

Teddy Soares has shut down rumours he’s split from Faye Winter.

Fans worried the Love Island stars had called it quits after noticing they hadn’t posted together since June, and were not liking or commenting on each other’s recent Instagram posts.

Faye had also been spending a lot of time in her hometown of Devon recently instead of at her and Teddy’s home in Manchester, fueling the split rumours.

However, Teddy took to his Instagram Stories on Monday morning to share a video with Faye, revealing they had “the best weekend ever”.

He added: “It was phenomenal, out of this world… You guys aren’t going to find out today why it’s been the best weekend, but you will find out this week. I assure you it’s worth the wait.”

Teddy then shouted out to his girlfriend: “Babe, have you had the best weekend?” to which Faye replied: “I’ve had the best weekend ever.”