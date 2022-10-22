Love Island star teases return to the show

Love Island star Adam Collard has teased a third appearance on the hit dating show.

The personal trainer returned to the villa as the “ultimate bombshell” during the 2022 season of the series, after his original stint on the show back in 2018.

The 26-year-old struck up a romance with Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne, and the couple went on to place fifth.

Speaking to The UK Sun, Adam teased: “I’d consider Love Island for a third time, but I don’t think producers would have me back as I was too soppy and didn’t cause enough drama.”

During his first stint on Love Island, Adam entered the villa as a bombshell and coupled up with Kendall Rae Knight, but he quickly ditched her for Rosie.

Adam then began flirting with Megan Barton Hanson, before he famously dumped Rosie in favour of Zara McDermott.

Zara was dumped from the Island shortly before Casa Amor, and Adam decided to couple up with Daryl Sargeant – which he stated he would have done even if the 25-year-old had still been in the villa.

However, when he was eventually dumped from the villa, he rekindled his romance with Zara, and the couple dated for around eight months.

During the most recent season of Love Island, Adam struck up a romance with Paige after the 26-year-old entered the villa as a bombshell in a shock twist.

The personal trainer, who originally appeared on the show in 2018, set his sights on Paige the minute he joined the show – but the paramedic was coupled up with Jacques O’Neill at the time.

However, Jacques then made the shock decision to leave the villa, as he confessed to his fellow Islanders that he wasn’t “being himself” and was “struggling”.

In an emotional scene, the 23-year-old told Paige he was going to wait for her on the outside and urged her to enjoy the rest of her time on the show.

However, Paige went on to pursue a romance with Adam, and the pair made it through to the semi-final of the show, before being dumped from the villa.

Adam and Paige called time on their relationship after a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonald’s after a boozy night went viral.

Paige has since revealed she’s back in contact with Jacques and hinted that they might get back together.

Speaking on the Saving Grace podcast, she said: “There has been slight contact. No contact with the lips. Let’s not forget how this boy done me in Casa [Amor].”

“Obviously we had a vibe in there. But he done me over. Dickhead. Fine. But we’re just going to see where things go. I am in zero rush to be with a man because men are trash.”