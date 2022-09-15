Love Island star Tasha lands HUGE six-figure deal with global brand

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has landed a huge six-figure deal with global cosmetics brand L’Oreal.

The dancer, who was the first deaf contestant in the dating show’s history, came in fourth place on the 2022 series alongside her boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

The 24-year-old announced the exciting news via her Instagram story, writing: “I’m now an official UK ambassador for L’Oreal Paris. So excited for this.”

After leaving the villa last month, Tasha was also announced as eBay’s first pre-loved fashion ambassador.

Last week, the 24-year-old shared a glimpse of her first pre-loved edit with the brand.

However, Tasha hasn’t been the only Love Island 2022 contestant to land a major deal since their stint in the villa.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu recently announced her collaboration with OhPolly, Gemma has signed as a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, Paige has announced a collection with Forever Unique.

Meanwhile, Indiyah Polack has signed two huge deals, one with Boots and the other as brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing’s Marketplace app.

Turkish actress Ekin-Su’s beau Davide Sanclimenti has also announced an upcoming collection with boohooMAN.