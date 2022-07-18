Love Island star Tasha Ghouri’s dad hits back at trolls after ‘ableist’ abuse

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri’s dad Tarek has hit back at online trolls, after receiving “ableist” abuse.

The dancer, who is the show’s first deaf islander, broke down in tears last week when it was revealed she was voted one of the least favourite contestants.

Tarek has since taken to Instagram to defend his daughter from the “negative” comments online, including one that called her a “deaf whore”.

He wrote: “I have always encouraged Tasha to do what she thinks is impossible. I would never restrict her from achieving her desires from life.”

“Part of a Dads job is to guide but not drive their kids ships. This mentality has got her to where she is today. Despite the negativity she was successful before she went in and she will be successful when she comes out.”

“We talked about the possible negativity and if you think you are prepared for it you are not. Negativity is not what we do in this family so it is a bit of a shock but more so is the ablest comments like last night when someone described her as a ‘deaf whore’.”

“Tash wanted to do it to represent and show deaf kids, teens and adults that they have nothing to fear by embracing their deafness or hearing aids. It’s why hers is bright white!”

He continued: “It’s also why she is the ONLY love island contestant ever to publicly say she will donate half of any winnings to the deaf children’s charity. A positive story that’s been left behind as news does. This was publicised the first few days of her going in the villa.”

“I applaud her and we will deal with the negativity. She lets nothing stop her. it’s mentally draining for her trying to compute what’s been said, lip reading people whose lips aren’t facing her or whose mouths are covered with bottles, who said what when many are talking.”

“Staying involved in conversation when you can only hear robotic sounds in only one of your ears is mentally draining. This leads to tiredness and sometimes tears. It’s a pressured environment for all but she has an extra pressure no one seems to recognise apart from anyone who is deaf or hard of hearing.”

“Thank you to everyone who’s posted on this page with positive messages . Truly from the bottom of Tashas and our hearts. #bekind #loveisland #loveislandmemes #loveislandspoilers,” Tarek added.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

