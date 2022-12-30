Love Island star Tasha Ghouri moved to tears over ‘special’ gift from boyfriend Andrew Le Page

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri was moved to tears on Christmas, after receiving a very special gift from her boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

The dancer, who made history this summer as the dating show’s first ever deaf contestant, took to her YouTube channel on Thursday to show off the Tiffany & Co promise ring she got from her beau.

She said: “Everybody is probably thinking this is an engagement box – Andrew got me a gorgeous promise ring and I love it so much.”

“It’s so simple and I love silver. I did not expect that at all, I started crying,” Tasha admitted.

“When I first saw the box I was like… because that is an engagement box… I don’t know what to say, no one’s ever done that for me before.”

“I love something meaningful like that and something special that I can just wear all the time. It’s linked to Andrew so that’s why I really love it.”

The reality star added: “Promise rings you wear on the ring finger, I swear, but we’ll figure out which finger to put it on. But this means we’re not engaged. If you see me wearing it on my ring finger, it’s a promise ring.”

Andrew teased: “It won’t be long, just be patient.”

Tasha then said: “I honestly did not expect this at all, I’m genuinely shocked. I actually started crying – I just saw a blue box and I was like looking at him like, it might be earrings.”

Tasha also surprised Andrew with an amazing gift for Christmas – a trip to Australia.

The couple placed fourth on Love Island 2022 back in August.

Since leaving the villa, Tasha and Andrew have gotten matching tattoos and moved into their first home together.

