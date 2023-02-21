Love Island star Tanya ‘rushed to medics after painful accident’

Love Island star Tanya was reportedly rushed to see the show’s medics this week, after a “painful” accident.

According to The UK Sun, the 23-year-old was left bruised and “shouting in pain” after falling and hurting her arm in the villa.

A source told the publication: “Tanya tripped over in the villa and said she was in a fair bit of pain.”

“She was checked over by the villa medics who confirmed she’d just banged herself and hadn’t sprained or broken anything.”

“Tanya said she felt a bit bruised and that the shock of the trip caught her off guard.”

“Obviously the safety of the islanders is paramount so she was seen too quickly,” the insider added.

It comes ahead of tonight’s episode of Love Island, which will see Tanya erupt at Irish bombshell Martin.

On Monday night, the biomedical science student called off her budding romance with the Dubliner, as she rekindled her relationship with Shaq.

Later in the episode, Tanya professed her feeling for Shaq in front of the whole villa, and apologised to the airport security officer for “embarrassing” him by bringing Martin back from Casa Amor.

On tonight’s show, Tanya tells Shaq: “I’m so sorry it took someone else coming in for me to fully realise that I can’t lose you.”

Meanwhile Martin catches up with Olivia and Maxwell to discuss how he’s feeling in light of Tanya’s admission, telling them: “I look like an idiot in front of everyone.”

As Martin heads over to Tanya and Shaq he says: “Tanya, can we have a chat? Shaq, you know I have no problems with you, it’s all good.”

Tanya and Martin head to the fire pit, as he says: “When I was speaking to you, you never told me you were a liar. You’re not sincere, you made me look like I was dumb, you’re a liar.”

Tanya asks: “Is that what you had to get off your chest?”

She later says: “One think you are not going to do is call me a liar, no no no,” as Shaq tries to pull her away.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.