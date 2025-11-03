Love Island star sparks romance rumours with former Casa Amor bombshell after ‘string of cosy dates’

Love Island star Blu Chegini has sparked romance rumours with a former Casa Amor bombshell after reportedly going on a “string of secret dates.”

The 26-year-old was unlucky in love during his two stints on this summer’s Love Island, after he was dumped from the villa before returning in a shock twist.

According to reports, he has enjoyed a secret string of dates with 2022 Casa Amor girl Mollie Salmon.

A source told The Sun: “It is very early days but Blu and Mollie have been dating each other in private over the last few weeks.”

“It has come as a big surprise to their friends with Mollie recently admitting she wanted to be single.”

“They spent Halloween together and Blu has been doing his best to impress her with plenty of nights out at some of London’s top restaurants.”

The pair even shared a TikTok over the weekend, as they showed off their matching Halloween costumes.

Captioning the post: “What in the Scooby Blu,” the pair could be seen sporting Fred and Daphne costumes, the iconic couple from Scooby Doo.

Fellow Islanders commented under the post, with Meg Moore commenting: “You two😂🥰,” as Malisha Jordan wrote: “I love this😭😂😂”

The pair looked cosy as they lip-synced to Nicki Minaj Beez in the trap challenge.

Mollie lasted five days on her series in 2022, but failed to make it back to the Main Villa, and many fans joked that she had “gone missing,” as not many scenes of her were aired.

Among those in her series were Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin Su, who went on to win the series; Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack, who are still going strong; Tasha Ghouri, Andrew Le Page, Luca Bish and Gemma Owen.