Love Island star slams Adam Collard for ‘disrespecting’ Paige Thorne

Love Island’s Dami Hope has slammed Adam Collard for “disrespecting” Paige Thorne.

Adam, 26, and Paige, 25, struck up a romance on Love Island this summer, but they called it quits last month after a video of him cosying up to a mystery blonde went viral.

While he denied anything happened at the time, Paige has since alleged she’s been sent more videos of Adam with other girls while they were together.

A host of Love Island stars have been rallying around Paige since their split, including Dami Hope – who she was close friends with in the villa.

Speaking about Paige to the Daily Star, the Dublin native said: “Yeah she’s good. It’s better for her to be single than be with someone that obviously… […] Stuff like that it’s not a good look.”

“I feel like for me with Adam, if he was going to come back to the villa, you should have just been the bad boy instead of playing a whole game. It just doesn’t look good at the end of the day.”

Adam originally appeared on Love Island in 2018, when he gained a reputation for being a bad boy.

But when he returned to the show as a bombshell this year, the personal trainer insisted he was a changed man and had learned from his past mistakes.

When asked if he’s on good terms with Adam, Dami added: “Yeah I’m not beefing anyone, like.”

“I’ll shake his hand [but] I feel like in a way you disrespected Paige and she’s actually my girl so…”

The news comes after Paige recently claimed she initially tried to work things out with Adam, before he allegedly “ghosted” her while he was in Bali.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, she said: “I know everybody told me ‘what he was like’ and the rest of it, [but] you never believe it. He was telling me nothing happened, and his attitude was like ‘Get over it.’”

“I was really upset by it, but why would I believe everything everyone says when he was treating me a certain way [in private]?”

“By this time I had already been sent another video in my DMs that hasn’t gone public yet. He didn’t know that I had it. This one was like a massive kick in the face.”

Despite the scandal, Paige was willing to stand by Adam.

She recalled: “I thought, ‘We can overlook this. We can get through this. Nobody else will have to find out about the video. I still want to be with you.’”

Paige claimed Adam then jetted to Bali, where he allegedly started being “really shady” over text.

“He wasn’t texting me back. He would leave me on ‘read’ for the entire day. My own boyfriend literally ghosted me,” she said.

“So I said, ‘When you’ve got five minutes, I’d really appreciate a phone call.’ He was like, ‘We do need a phone call, but I’ve got a party to go to and I wanna be in the right frame of mind for it.’

“From then, I was just like, ‘We’re done. This is beyond a joke now.’ He replied, ‘I didn’t want it to go this way, but at least we both know where we stand.’ We didn’t even get into an argument.”

“I deleted my [Instagram] pictures and didn’t hear from him at all. That was it. There was no, ‘I’m sorry’ or ‘Let’s talk about it.’ There was nothing at all. And then obviously the NTAs came up and we ended up being on the red carpet at the same time.”

Paige then claimed she was sent another video of Adam with someone else “literally five minutes before walking down the red carpet.”

“I was shown a video of him kissing a girl in Bali. I was crying in the car before walking down the red carpet,” she alleged.

The heartbroken reality star added: “I have my good days and bad days. I keep myself distracted, but if I’m having a slow day, it does feel like everything is on top of me and as if I’m trying to keep my head about water.”

“My best break up advice is to absolutely surround yourself with friends and family.”

Goss.ie has contacted Adam Collard’s rep for a comment.