Love Island star Shaughna Phillips hits back at trolls – after she’s accused of having ‘too much filler’

Shaughna Phillips has hit back at trolls, after she was accused her of having “too much filler”.

The 26-year-old said she “won’t stop getting her lips done”, after an online troll said she looked better “natural”.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Shaughna shared a screenshot of a nasty comment criticising her appearance.

Replying to their comment, the reality star wrote: “Lorna, with the greatest respect, go f**k yourself. Thank you angel, and goodnight. P.s I looooooveeeeeeee the way I look 😜😜😜😜😜😜😜 b***h.”

“Be kind always. Unless your Lorna, f**k Lorna lol,” she captioned the post.

The Love Island star proceeded to share a series of videos in which she addressed the online bullying she has received since leaving the villa earlier this year.

“I will not be someone’s verbal punchbag just because I’ve been on Love Island,” she said.

“You wouldn’t say the things you comment on my pictures to a random young girl on the street so don’t think you can say it to me on my comments.”

“I don’t care if you think I’ve had too much filler,” she continued. “You telling me I’ve had too much ain’t gonna stop me getting any more.”

