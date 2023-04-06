Love Island star Shaughna Phillips announces the birth of her first child

Shaughna Phillips has announced the birth of her first child.

The Love Island star shared the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday, writing: “My darling Lucia, I wish I had you sooner so I could love you longer ✨💗.”

“04/04/23. 8lb 8oz. 8:10pm.”

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section to congratulate Shaughna.

Demi Jones wrote: “I’m so incredibly proud of you!!!! 😭😭😭. She is absolutely beautiful like her mummy 🥹👶. I love you so much!! Congratulations my angel girl 🫶😭💗💗.”

Vicky Pattison said: “Congratulations gorgeous girl 😍,” and Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs Hinch, commented: “Aww congratulations beautiful ❤️❤️🥲🥲 sending lots of love your way xx.”

Meanwhile Katherine Ryan wrote: “Yay she’s here! 💕 congratulations 🥂.”

Shaughna announced her pregnancy back in October.

The 28-year-old, who started dating her mystery man in April this year, shared the happy news via Instagram at the time, writing: “Our greatest chapter yet… ✨🤍”

The Love Island star welcomed her daughter with her boyfriend Billy, who was recently charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

Billy will appear at London’s Southwark Crown Court on a later date.

