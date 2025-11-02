Love Island star Shaughna Philips announces the birth of her second child with boyfriend Billy Webb

Love Island star Shaughna Philips has announced the birth of her second child.

The Love Island star shared the exciting news on Instagram in July, posting a sweet video of herself and her daughter, Lucia.

Months on, she has shared a sweet video with her boyfriend and father of her child, Billy Webb, as they head to the hospital.

Announcing the news, she wrote: “Sofia Phillips-Webb

31st October 2025 7lb 4oz.”

“Our littlest love has completed us in ways I didn’t even know was possible.

The dreamiest experience for our perfect girl. 🫧🤍”

Fellow Love Island stars congratulated Shaughna in the comments, as Eve Gale wrote: “Congratulations so happy for you beautiful family 💕💕💕”

Hayley Hughes also wrote: “Awww congratulations lovely to you & your little family 💓💓”

After announcing the news, the Love Island star opened up about her shock pregnancy, as her boyfriend and father of her child, Billy Webb, prepared for his release from prison.

Speaking to The Sun, the 31-year-old admitted that although she was trying to get pregnant, she did not expect it to happen so quickly.

She confessed: “I was trying. It was my first attempt at, I guess, getting pregnant, like actively trying.”

“And so I knew that there was a chance, but I’ve probably kept Clear Blue in business.”

“If you saw my Amazon orders, I was ordering test after test after test. It was actually ridiculous. So, yeah, I knew that there was a chance,” she continued.

“But I really didn’t expect it to happen on the first try. Like, I’m very lucky in that sense.”

Even though she used to take tests constantly, the star confessed that seeing the positive line still caught her off guard.

“I was testing, testing and testing, and it was coming back negative because I was so early,” Shaughna revealed.

“Then it got to the point where, because I was testing so much, I would do one and not even think twice about it because I was doing them about seven times a day.”

The TV personality continued: “And so I did one, first thing in the morning, and I left it in the toilets for about half an hour.”

When asked if she knew the gender of her baby ahead of her second child’s arrival in November, she stated: “Yes. So I do know the gender. I didn’t find out with Lucia, and so I wanted to find out this time.”

“I wanted to be able to tell her, like, you’re going to have a brother or you’re going to have a sister.”

While she has largely kept her relationships out of the public eye, she recently revealed that her boyfriend, Billy, would be home in time for the birth of her second child.

During a Q&A, a follower asked: “Will Billy be home in time for the birth? x”

Shaughna candidly replied: “Yes! We definitely wouldn’t have tried for this baby if he wasn’t going to be here.”

“I’m so intrigued to see how he’s going to be at the birth because he is not good with blood AT ALL. So I feel like watching him react will take my mind off of what is happening.”

Billy is currently in jail for drugs charges, with an insider revealing to The Sun that: “Billy has been in a Category D prison, which means he has been able to spend a fair bit of time with Shaughna.”

“He even managed to be home over Christmas, which meant a lot to her and, of course, Lucia. He hasn’t been released as many people thought, but he has a lot of privileges.”