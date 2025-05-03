Love Island star shares she left ‘abusive’ relationship in brave post

Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson has shared that she “left” an abusive relationship after “fearing” for her life in a brave new post.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old accused an unnamed partner of “coercive control and emotional abuse” which caused her to “feel worthless.”

She also revealed that she’d given her ex-boyfriend thousands of pounds which she claims was spent on escorts and luxury hotels.

She wrote in the post: “I was shamed for my work and silenced for my success. And like many others, I confused control for passion, and cruelty for love. I dropped charges I shouldn’t have.”

“It finally ended when I feared for my life simply because I wanted to go paddleboarding with two lovely older women while he was working.”

“That moment shook me to my core. I’d gone all the way to Scotland to prove my loyalty – and still, I was the enemy in his eyes. I’ve made excuses in the past, blaming my own high standards or strong will, but this time, I won’t. There’s no excuse for violence. None.”

Megan stressed that she hopes that other women reading the post in similar situations can find the strength to leave their abusive partners.

She wrote in the caption: “In 2025, over 1.7 million women in the UK will experience domestic abuse. Shelters are overwhelmed. Awareness is crucial.”

The TV star also offered to work with women’s and domestic abuse charities to advocate for their work.

In an interview last December with Paul C. Brunson, Megan spoke about her distressing past, stating that she is the survivor of repeated cases of domestic abuse and violence.

The Essex native shared that she became pregnant a few years before going on Love Island in 2018 by a partner who removed his condom without her consent.

Following an abortion, Megan said that the man in question suddenly “switched” and became violently abusive.

She revealed how her ex threatened to murder her before giving her “ten seconds to run” to safety.

“We’re on a motorway, cars are speeding past at 70mph. I thought, even if I try to run it’s just going to anger him more because he’s definitely going to catch me, so I just stood there frozen,” she said in the interview.

She then did her “best acting” to persuade the man to “calm down” before finally dropping her home.

But later, the “nightmare” continued when the boyfriend arrived at Megan’s parents’ home armed with a crowbar – “I thought he’d literally kill me, the way he was. He was acting literally psychotic.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.womensaid.ie or call 1800 341 900.