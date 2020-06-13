Love Island star Shannen Reilly McGrath slams claims she had a secret nose job

Shannen Reilly McGrath has slammed claims she secretly went under the knife.

The Irish model, who appeared on Love Island back in 2017, was recently plagued by rumours she had a rhinoplasty – but Shannen has insisted her nose just looks different because of “contouring”.

During an Instagram Q&A about her boob job, Shannen was asked why she “lies” about having her nose altered.

The 26-year-old then replied: “I’ve never honestly got a nose job in my whole entire life!”

“Another thing, I’ve never been off social media long enough to cover two black eyes and recovery 😂😂🙈 I’ve never touched my nose or my cheeks.”

“Only work I’ve had done is lip filler over the years,” she continued. “I get them topped up every year and a half they last me so long…”

“And a little bit of Botox in my forehead area, I’ve had it 4 times and tried filler in my jaw about a year and a half ago which is wore off! I’ve never had the nose job accusation before that is gas 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Shannen then shared a video of a makeup artist contouring her nose, and wrote: “Nose contouring every time I get my makeup done 😉 it’s all an illusion.”