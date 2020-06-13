Home Top Story Love Island star Shannen Reilly McGrath slams claims she had a secret...

Love Island star Shannen Reilly McGrath slams claims she had a secret nose job

The model has set the record straight

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
Shannen Reilly McGrath has slammed claims she secretly went under the knife.

The Irish model, who appeared on Love Island back in 2017, was recently plagued by rumours she had a rhinoplasty – but Shannen has insisted her nose just looks different because of “contouring”.

During an Instagram Q&A about her boob job, Shannen was asked why she “lies” about having her nose altered.

The 26-year-old then replied: “I’ve never honestly got a nose job in my whole entire life!”

 

“Another thing, I’ve never been off social media long enough to cover two black eyes and recovery 😂😂🙈 I’ve never touched my nose or my cheeks.”

“Only work I’ve had done is lip filler over the years,” she continued. “I get them topped up every year and a half they last me so long…”

“And a little bit of Botox in my forehead area, I’ve had it 4 times and tried filler in my jaw about a year and a half ago which is wore off! I’ve never had the nose job accusation before that is gas 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Shannen then shared a video of a makeup artist contouring her nose, and wrote: “Nose contouring every time I get my makeup done 😉 it’s all an illusion.”

