Love Island star Shakira’s mother breaks silence on villa visit: ‘Harry’s a different person’

Love Island star Shakira’s mother has broken her silence following her visit to the villa as she claimed: “Harry is a different person with her.”

When Love Island’s renowned Meet the Family part came back, Harry had to confront Shakira’s family, and it was obvious that her mother had reservations.

During the emotional episode, Shakira opened up to her mum and sister as she confessed: “I adore him and I really wish I didn’t.”

Giving her daughter some harsh truths, she responded: “What I will say, with him, he can prove himself to you before he has to prove himself to me.”

Since then, she has taken to TikTok, where she shared her experience going onto the show: “It’s becoming apparent that there are genuine feelings there.”

“I do think that Harry is a different person with Shakira, always. It’s not that he gets boring or quietens down – because I’m pretty sure they have a laugh together,” she added.

“But he does bring out a deeper and more intense side of him. I do empathise with Helena. You didn’t see it but I did speak to Helena, and I did express that I hope she’s OK,” she confessed.

She continued, praising Shakira’s best friends in the villa; Toni and Yas: “I loved meeting Toni and Yas, they are amazing girls, in awe of their friendship.”

“They have been an amazing support to each other.”

Sukina also defended her decision not to hug Harry when meeting him, saying: “I don’t regret [it] at all.

