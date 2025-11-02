Love Island star Shakira Khan clarifies she is safe and well after viral death hoax

Love Island star Shakira Khan was forced to clarify she is safe and well after a viral death hoax began circulating online.

The 22-year-old rose to fame on this year’s season of Love Island, with her romance with Harry Cooksley being the talk of the series.

Taking to TikTok, Shakira addressed the rumours, revealing she was baffled as well as concerned.



“Guys… why is everyone saying that I’m dead?,” the star began, “Why is everyone saying that I’m dead, omg.”

“Nah it’s actually not funny because my nan had sent me a video of somebody saying that I’m dead.”

“Realistically though Grandma, what am I supposed to say to that. Whoever’s spreading those false rumours… you and me are gonna have words.”

According to Shakira, the video was an AI montage of her, which should have been obvious that it was a fake.

“Sorry to break it to the Facebook mums, I am very much alive, don’t believe everything you see on TikTok.”

The trolling comes after Shakira was forced to defend herself after people appeared to have things to say about her hanging out with co-star Lauren, who was at the centre of a love triangle with best friend Toni Laites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by i-D (@i_d)

Others wondered why she wasn’t hanging out with her “villa besties”, Toni and Yas.

However, some defended the star, saying they finished the show months ago, and have had time to get past their villa drama, writing: “yall need to realise that Love Island uk is VERY different from Love Island usa! we don’t drag on beef from the show for months because we watched them on a SCREEN and im sure these girls know how to overcome screen drama.”

Shakira was forced to address the drama online in an Instagram story, stating: “Some of y’all are nastyyyyy. What happened to be nice n kind n mental helf [health].”