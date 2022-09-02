Love Island star ‘set to sign’ six-figure deal with boohooMAN

Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti is reportedly set to sign a huge six-figure deal with boohooMAN.

The Italian Stallion won the 2022 series of the hit dating show alongside Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu earlier this month.

Davide now appears to be the latest Love Island 2022 contestant to secure a major brand brand deal, following Ekin-Su, Gemma Owen, Tasha Ghouri, Indiyah Polack and Paige Thorne.

A source told The Sun: “Davide instantly become one of the show’s most iconic Islanders ever.”

“But aside from his very funny one-liners, Davide is incredibly good looking with a ‘perfect’ body and is ideal model material.”

“He has a huge fan base, so boohooMAN were willing to do whatever it took to get him board and working on collections with them. There’s no doubt it will be very successful.”

Love Island alumni Tommy Fury, Wes Nelson and Toby Aromolaran have all landed deals wirh boohooMAN in the past.

Davide is also set to star in an exciting new TV project with his girlfriend Ekin-Su.

The pair will travel to their native Italy and Turkey to meet each other’s families and discover each other’s heritages.