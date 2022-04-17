Love Island star Scott Thomas responds to rumours he’s dating Mary Bedford

Scott Thomas has shut down rumours he’s dating fellow Love Island star Mary Bedford.

The pair were first linked last month, after they attended a Stormzy concert together and posed for a cosy snap.

However, Scott has since told OK! magazine: “I’m very much on the market.”

He continued: “I’ve literally just been working on myself now for probably too long, to the point where I’ve just been focusing on my own personal journey, my businesses and just getting myself into a good place.”

“I’d kind of neglected [the romantic] part of my life, but now I feel like I am ready – but the person needs to be the right person. It needs to make sense and not for the wrong reasons.”

“I know there’s been some stories about it but no, I manage Mary Bedford at The Social PR and the picture that was posted was at a work event with The Couture Club, so that’s kind of been escalated.”

Scott said he’s looking for a partner “who’s going to add value to my life in terms of helping me grow as a person”.

The 33-year-old added: “I feel like you need to be a team in a relationship, so someone who’s just going to come in and enhance my life and not be a drain on it. That’s all I’m looking for.”

Scott shot to fame on Love Island in 2016, and came in third place with Kady McDermott – who he split from in December 2017.