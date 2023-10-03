Love Island star Sammy Root breaks his silence on his split from Jess Harding

Love Island star Sammy Root has broken his silence on his split from Jess Harding.

The reality stars struck up a romance during their time on the summer series of the dating show, and were later crowned the winners of the show.

But earlier today, it was reported that they had called it quits, just two months after leaving the villa.

In a statement shared via his Instagram Stories this evening, Sammy wrote: “Hi guys, I thought I would come online to address today’s news about me and Jess.”

“Yes we had a private conversation regarding our relationship but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven’t had a chance to speak in person. For me to then see today via the media that we had officially broken up came as a total shock.”

“To be totally clear – I at least wanted a face to face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward. We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess.”

“I was committed and respectful to our relationship. Unfortunately things don’t always work out the way you’d hoped. Despite how this has all played out today. I think Jess is an amazing woman and genuinely wish her all the best.”

It comes after a source told MailOnline: “Jess and Sammy have called it quits. Things have changed since leaving the villa and Jess has realised they’re better off as friends.”

Hours before news of their split hit headlines, fans spotted “clues” that the pair may have secretly called it quits.

Jess booked a last-minute girls trip to Ibiza over the weekend, and had been sharing snaps and videos with groups of men to Instagram.

Sammy also re-shared a TikTok video that read: “Men don’t get jealous over someone hitting their gf up. They get jealous of the girl giving the guy hitting her up the attention he wants.”

Commenting on Jess’ latest Instagram post, one fan asked: “What happened with you and Sammy?”

Another wrote: “So many people voted for you to win, the least you could do is give them an update on your relationship with Sammy.”

Someone else commented on Sammy’s latest post: “Oh i so hope those rumours aren’t true😢 love Sammy❤️also loved Jess & Sammy as a couple…hope all the pressure of everyone wanting a piece of them didn’t get too much.”