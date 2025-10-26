Love Island star Samie Elishi set for ‘third villa stint’ following split from Sam Thompson

Love Island star Samie Elishi is reportedly set for a “third villa stint” following her split from Sam Thompson earlier this year.

Before making a brief comeback for the Love Island All Stars earlier this year, the 25-year-old reality star first rose to fame on the show’s winter 2023 series in South Africa.

However, producers are reportedly eager to bring her back for a third time.

According to The Sun, the 25-year-old has been in early talks with the TV bosses about making a return to the series.

An insider told the publication: “Samie Elishi is in the mix for another trip to the Love Island villa. She has had some early talks with bosses and is considering it.”

“She knows it will be her third stint but she doesn’t feel like she had a great shot when she did All Stars as she went in so late into the series, so it was really hard to get any momentum with any of the lads in there as they were all coupled up.”

In her weeks following her exit from Love Island All Stars, Samie was reported to be “enjoying time” with Sam Thompson.

The reality stars were first linked in May when they were spotted locking lips in London, months after Sam’s split from Zara McDermott.

It was Sam’s first public romance after splitting from 28-year-old Zara McDermott, his partner of five years, who is currently seeing Louis Tomlinson, a former member of One Direction.

However, the pair’s relationship was said to have “fizzled out” according to MailOnline, in July.

Just days later, in footage obtained by MailOnline, the former flames were recorded chatting alongside his former Made in Chelsea co-star Lucy Watson at a launch party in London.

In the latest episode of his Staying Relevant podcast with best pal Pete Wicks at the time, the former Made In Chelsea star spoke about being spotted reuniting with Samie.

He said: “I’m going to be honest with you, really lovely. And yeah, actually, just spent a lot of time having a chat, having a chinwag, just such an epic chat.”

Sam joked that Samie cared more about Pete than him, adding: “She loves you. She did ask about you. She seemed to care more about you than me really.”

Sam then shut down claims they went home together, continuing: “It was a lovely moment actually, just sort of saying ‘hello’.”

At the time of the catch-up, the source revealed to MailOnline: “Sam was in good spirits as he caught up with Samie at the rehab event. They were queuing for drinks and they were chatting away.”

“He gently stroked her arm to make sure she had a drink, and the pair were laughing away with Lucy Watson and her partner.”

“Samie was never far away from Sam during the party where Mel C performed an incredible set and everyone was dancing,” the source continued.

“Sam and Samie chatted away to other guests but kept making their way back to one another before eventually leaving at the same time.”

In July, a source told the MailOnline that the pair’s romance had “fizzled out” due to their busy schedules.

The source said: “Sam and Samie’s romance just fizzled out. There was so much attraction between them initially, but their busy schedules made it difficult for them to spend quality time together.”

“For Sam, it was his first relationship since his split from Zara, and the feeling is he would rather concentrate on work before getting into another long-term commitment.”

Shortly after the report, Sam spoke to his best pal Pete on their podcast, Staying Relevant and confessed he would not be dating anytime soon.

Confirming he won’t be dating for a while, Sam bluntly said: “No, I’m going to work on myself. No dating, I’m not ready and I’ve realised that.”