Love Island star Samie Elishi breaks down in tears as she reveals cancer scare

Samie Elishi broken down in tears as she revealed a cancer scare.

The 22-year-old found fame after appearing on the 2023 winter series of Love Island.

The reality star placed third with Tom Clare; however, the couple have since called it quits just weeks after leaving the villa.

Speaking in a new YouTube video, Samie broke down in tears as she revealed she had found a lump in her neck.

“Whilst I was in the villa, loads of my family and friends were getting messages saying ‘Samie’s got a lump in her neck’.”

“I came out and I got a few of the comments and DMs as well, I was like ‘what are they talking about? I can’t see a lump on my neck.'”

“And I was actually out to eat with Millie [Court] and Chloe [Burrows], when one of my friends got another message and I literally said ‘Oh, Millie, do you know what? Just check my neck a second.'”

“She checked my neck and I do have a really large lump,” Samie revealed.

“It’s so hard to see, but it’s literally there and it’s like 5cm – quite big, on my thyroid.”

“[I thought] ‘this could just be like a swelling or anything. I’m not gonna think about it, I’m not gonna overthink it, I’ll just get it checked out.'”

“Thank God [there were] so many people in my DMs talking about it, because I’ve been having ongoing tests for it, went to the hospital and they did a biopsy.”

“Got the biopsy done, and how it works is they grade these things one to five, and mine was a three.”

“So say if it’s like four or five, then normally it’s definitely cancerous, you’ll need to get it out. But mine was a grey area, so they couldn’t tell.”

“They weren’t sure if it is cancerous or if it’s not. So I have to have half of my thyroid removed. That’s a surgery.”

Breaking down in tears, Samie said: “Do you know what? I shouldn’t be upset because I’m so grateful that people messaged so I’ve caught it now.”

“And I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to get it removed and get it sorted,” the reality star admitted.

“But it is still just really scary.”

“Like I am obviously a young girl, I’m realising how common it is now.”

