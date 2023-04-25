Love Island star Samie Elishi admits she’s not having a ‘good day’ – amid Tom Clare split rumours

Love Island star Samie Elishi has admitted she’s not having a “good day”, amid rumours she’s split from Tom Clare.

According to The UK Sun, the couple have called it quits just one month after leaving the villa, as they reportedly struggled to make their long-distance relationship work.

The reality stars have not confirmed their break-up, but Samie took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a “real” update with her followers.

The 23-year-old said: “I’m going to keep it really real. I’ve been trying to get a nice selfie or a video, or just anything, for about half an hour now and it’s just not a good day.”

“I’m really not feeling myself. So instead of a lovely photo or a nice little aesthetic video, you get me complaining.”

Samie then shared a screenshot of her searching ‘Mercury Retrograde 2023’ on Google.

She wrote: “A few DMs from you guys about the retrograde, this is what I’m blaming it on x”.

It comes after a source told The UK Sun on Monday: “Samie and Tom have sadly decided to call it a day. There is a lot of love and respect there but it just wasn’t going anywhere.”

Samie is based in Essex while Tom, 23, lives in Barnsley.

The insider added: “The distance between them was too much and they are both really focused on their careers post Love Island.”

Goss.ie has contacted Samie’s rep for comment.