Love Island star Samantha Kenny drops HUGE hint she’s headed back to the villa for All Stars stint

Love Island star Samantha Kenny has dropped a huge hint she’s headed back to the villa for a second chance at love for the upcoming series of All Stars.

The 27-year-old shot to fame on Love Island last summer and was embroiled in a dramatic whirlwind romance with celebrity Islander Joey Essex.

However, in a recent Q&A with fans, the former islander has left fans convinced she’s heading back to the series.

One fan wrote: “All Stars👀👀👀👀” in response to her question box that read: “Ask me anything 🎀.”

While Samantha did not confirm or deny whether she would be appearing on the upcoming series, she shared a montage of her time in the villa, with the caption: “If I don’t say it, my face definitely will.”

During her time in the villa, Samantha coupled up with Joey Essex, but was dumped from the villa after his head turned for his ex-girlfriend Grace Jackson.

However, according to The Sun, she was quickly targeted by bosses for the second series.

A source said: “Samantha is definitely one of this year’s most memorable Islanders despite only being in the villa for two weeks.

“Fans loved her and she’s proven she’s not afraid to speak her mind. She shows real All Stars potential and bosses are keen to get her booked for the 2025 series.”

But the former Islander disappointed fans ahead of the series, which saw Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen crowned the winners, when she commented back to a fan’s theory that she was returning.

Under one of her photos, a fan wrote: “Blink twice if you’re on All Stars,” to which she responded: “Sorry to disappoint but I’m not.”