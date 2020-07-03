Love Island star rushed to hospital – after injuring himself while filming TikTok video

The reality star was filming a video with other Love Island stars

Love Island star rushed to hospital – after injuring himself while filming...

Love Island star Danny Williams ended up in hospital after a freak accident on Thursday.

The 21-year-old was filming a TikTok video with Jordan Hames and Chris Taylor when he fell in a pair of high heels and injured his ankle.

Chris shared the TikTok video on his Instagram account, showing the moment Danny fell.

He captioned the post: “HATS OFF GIRLS ✊…this is A LOT harder than we thought. Ask @itsdannywilliams left ankle 😂 @jxrdanhames.”

Chris wrote: “Any one need x3 pairs of size 11 heels? Worn once, barely damaged.”

“Comes with three toes and half of Danny’s ankle. DM me cos I never want to see them again. Getting PTSD.”

“Actually starting to wonder if these boys will ever say no to my ridiculous suggestions. Mad respect though 🤘,” he added.

In the comment section, Danny wrote: “First tik tok with you lot and it cost me my ankle ffs is this what’s its gonna be like living with yous 😒😒.”

The model later posted a video of himself asleep with his phone in his hand, following his trip to the hospital.

“The morphine must’ve knocked me clean out. Don’t even remember falling asleep,” he wrote.

The Love Island stars filmed the video while moving into their new apartment, which is just around the corner from Maura Higgins’ flat.

