Love Island star reveals why Molly-Mae Hague was BANNED from kissing people on the show

Anton Danyluk has revealed why producers banned Molly-Mae Hague from kissing her co-stars on the 2019 series of Love Island.

Ahead of his appearance on Love Island: All-Stars, which premieres on January 15th, the 28-year-old sat down with his mother to discuss his original stint on the show.

In the hilarious video, Anton commented on an old clip from the show, which saw him kiss Molly-Mae on both cheeks instead of the lips.

In the video, the Islander’s mother asked him why he didn’t kiss the blonde bombshell on the lips.

The Scotsman explained: “Molly had a cold sore on her lip, I wasn’t allowed to actually kiss her.”

He added: “That’s why she never kissed Tommy for so long.”

Anton shot to fame on the fifth series of Love Island, which saw him couple up with Belle Hassan.

Anton coupled up with Belle on day 30 of the show, and they stayed together until day 56 when they were dumped just days before the final.

Molly-Mae and Anton have had a tense relationship in the past, and the fitness fanatic even said the co-stars “never saw eye to eye.”

During an awkward confrontation on ITV2 in 2019, the co-stars came face-to-face during the Love Island reunion.

In the episode, Anton was asked about why he unfollowed Molly-Mae after he left the villa, to which he responded: “Molly and I never even spoke in the villa. We never had chats. I have nothing against you but we never saw eye to eye.”

However, Molly-Mae fired back by saying, “I thought we were friends.”

Molly’s boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury gave his two cents on the incident, and branded Anton as “childish.”

Tommy said: “I think it’s a bit childish because we’re all good friends here and there’s no need for any bad blood and on mine and Molly’s part, there’s no bad blood, we wish him all the best.”

Since leaving the villa, Anton has grown a successful career as a fitness coach and gym owner.

The fitness fanatic also starred in a documentary with the BBC called Anton Danyluk on Body Shame.

Alongside all of that, he has also released a motivational book called 50 Steps to the Best Version of Yourself.