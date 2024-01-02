Love Island star reveals she’s been CUT from upcoming All Stars series just days before the launch

Love Island’s Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown has revealed she’s been cut from the upcoming All Stars series, just days before the launch.

The 26-year-old, who starred in last year’s winter series, announced the disappointing news in a YouTube video on Monday.

The All Stars series will be filmed in South Africa in January 2024 – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

Zara has confirmed she was in the running to re-enter the iconic villa, but sadly she didn’t make the final cast list.

“I know a lot of you are wondering if I’ll be making an appearance on All Stars in January,” she said.

“First of all, just want to say there’s a lot that goes into a decision like that to go back onto the same reality TV show that you just left.”

“It is a very intense environment one where the contestants of course do not have full control, my appearance didn’t necessarily go all the way in my favour the first time around.”

“But I’m a believer of new beginnings. And you know all stars. I mean, well, it’s all stars. You know, it’s not been done before. It’s in the name really. It sounds pretty cool. It sounds pretty exciting.”

“So what better opportunity for a second chance right? So I was open to it.”

“I have recently been informed that I did not make the cut. But it’s all good. I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. If my reappearance on the show isn’t meant to be.”

“It just means that I’m destined to take a different path. When one door closes, another one will surely open.”

Zara’s revelation comes amid reports the upcoming series has been thrown into chaos over the cast’s pay.

According to reports, the former Islanders who are set to appear on the show are unhappy with their offer of £2,000-a-week.

Although they are being offered a 433% increase on the usual fee, which is £375-a-week, sources have claimed they want more.

A source told The Sun: “Most of the returning stars have already filmed promo videos for Love Island All Stars but haven’t signed their contracts.

“They are pushing ITV for more cash because they’re saying £2,000 a week isn’t enough.

“Many of the Islanders rely on their social media deals to make cash and by going into the villa, their revenue source will be down.”

“The All Stars cast are clubbing together to try and put the pressure on but as far as ITV are concerned, the pay deal on the table is good and fair.”

The source added: “Ultimately the stars going back on the show will have a major profile lift from going back into the villa – plus they’re basically getting paid to go on holiday.”

A second source noted that: “Love Island bosses are making a conscious effort to only cast stars who are actually looking for love.”

“They want the celebs to be genuine about having a second chance at meeting their soul mate rather than using the chance of going into the villa again as an opportunity to make money.”

“It’s gearing up to be a very exciting series and producers are confident that they’ll get a great cast for the new series.”

Maya Jama will return to host the spin-off series, which is taking place in South Africa.