Love Island star reveals she has taken HUGE step with TOWIE boyfriend

Love Island star Matilda Draper has revealed she has taken a HUGE step with TOWIE star boyfriend Roman Hackett.

The Love Island star shot to fame on this year’s series of the dating show, where she made it to the final with ex Sean Stone.

However, towards the end of last year, the 24-year-old sparked speculation among fans that she had found love again with a fellow reality TV star – who joined Towie in 2021.

Speaking to Closer, Matilda revealed they pair have “basically moved in together: “He has basically moved into my flat. He is there more or less every day. He has got part of the wardrobe – a tiny section that keeps getting bigger and bigger… he leaves his stuff there.”

“It has moved so quick, but we are so pure with how much we love each other. We can’t help but be open, which I love. I wouldn’t want someone who was nonchalant. I want someone to be loud about how much they love me!”

The Love Island star also revealed the pair even have matching tattoos, confessing: “I have got an R and he has got an M in the same place.”

She continued: “We got that in Amsterdam when we went on our last little trip for Valentine’s Day. I will probably get hundreds more.”

Matilda gushed: “I think it has been four or five months [we’ve been together] now. It honestly feels like I have been with him forever. I can’t imagine life without him.”

Earlier this year, Matlida revealed the story of how the pair met.

Speaking on Joe Baggs’s podcast titled Not My Bagg, the 24-year-old told the story of how she met her partner.

“I first met him at someone’s birthday, just after I broke up with Sean, and we were just friends.”

“He’s friends with one of my girls, and before I went on Love Island, he used to pop up on all her stories of me, so I knew he fancied me.”

And then I went to his event on Halloween, and I ended up snogging him, and then we were in Dubai at the same time, alone, so we had a big romance.”

She went on to say that she is typically “an ice queen,” but he has “melted my heart.”

The couple confirmed their relationship in December when Matilda posted a loved-up pic of them on Instagram.