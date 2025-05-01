Love Island star reveals if she will show her child on social media amid ‘tough’ final weeks of pregnancy

Love Island star Arabella Chi has revealed if she will show her child on social media amid experiencing “tough” final weeks of pregnancy.

The 34-year-old and her partner Billy Henty, whom she met after appearing on the All Stars version of Love Island last year, are expecting a baby girl in May.

As the reality star spoke talked about her “tough” last weeks of pregnancy to MailOnline, Arabella has now stated that she will share pictures of her “little princess” on social media, even though many celebrities choose not to for privacy reasons.

Speaking at Carmex’s Pots & Prosecco lunch on Wednesday, she told MailOnline: “Pregnancy has been fine, but it is getting tougher now at the end. It is the tiredness and she’s heavy. I’m ready now.”

Sharing why she will show her baby on Instagram, Arabella added: “Me and Billy have had the conversation about showing her on social media as we both have to agree and we’ve decided we will.”

“My life is very much open and on social media and she’s going to be my little princess so I want to show her.”

Arabella revealed that she and Billy have already decided on a name for their unborn child and are eager to tell their fans.

This year, the couple will be dealing with a number of significant life changes, including Billy starting a new job a few weeks after the baby is born and moving out of their apartment and into a house at the end of summer.

She explained: “Billy starts a new job a week after she’s born, but it isn’t a bad thing. They all say guys are useless at the start, so he can go away and do his thing and be with me in the evening and I’ll have family and friends about during the day. You can’t always decide timings in life.”

In December, Arabella announced she was expecting her first child with partner Billy Henty.

The 33-year-old announced the news with a sweet video on Instagram.

Arabella wrote: “Dreams do come true…Baby Henty due May 2025, You already make our hearts full and we can’t wait to meet you little one 🤍”

Fellow Islanders took to the comments to congratulate the pair.

Hannah Elizabeth wrote: “OMG 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 crying so happy for my girl love u ❤️”

Ekin-Su wrote: “Omg you kept that quiet!!! Congratulations 😍😍😍👏👏❤️❤️❤️”

Abi Moores wrote: “Oh my god babe, this is amazing news! Congratulations 😍🍼 x”

Claudia Fogarty replied: “Awww congratulations 😍😍”

The model went Instagram official with the businessman on her Instagram around October last year, when she posted a series of photos captioned: “Making memories with you 🧡”

The Sun previously reported that things between the pair were getting serious.

An insider said: “Arabella has made no secret of wanting to find the one and it looks like Billy could be that man.”

“He’s clever, handsome and has a jet setting lifestyle, which she loves,” they continued.

“It was a big step putting him on her socials – she didn’t tag him but she’s happy for people to see her happy and in love.”